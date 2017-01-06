Bilawal Zardari visits graves of Bhutto family

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday visited the grave of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Ghari Khuda Bakhsh on his 89th birth anniversary.

He was accompanied by MNA Ms Faryal Talpur and Sindh Senior Minister and PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. Bilawal Zardari laid floral wreath at the grave and offered ‘Fateha’.

He also visited the grave of his mother Benazir Bhutto. He laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered ‘Fateha’. He also visited the graves of other Bhutto family members.