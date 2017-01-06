Altaf issues ‘last’ welcome back call to dissidents

There were reports that Muttaheda Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder-leader Altaf Hussain issued a ‘last’ comeback call to the dissident party workers and leaders ahead of January 21 rally, reliable sources claimed.

As per sources, London-based party leaders called disgruntled party leaders and informed them that the founder has given them a last chance to return back to the party.

It may be pertinent to mention here that MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Farooq Sattar along with almost all elected members of the National and Provincial assemblies parted ways with Altaf Hussain after his August 22, 2016, anti-state speech.

An uncomfortable atmosphere prevailed in the quarters of Muttaheda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) following the announcement of a rally in the city this month by the MQM-London (MQM-L).

An inside discussion was going on that whether announced rally would be held in the metropolis on as per announced schedule or not.

A parallel discussion was also going on that who will participate in this rally if it is held. As per sources, the London-based leadership had made a contact with all the leaders of the MQM-P and conveyed them the decision taken by the founder ahead of January 21 rally.

London-based party leaders had announced a rally on January 21 from Aysha Manzil to Mazar-e-Quaid in response to MQM-Pakistan public gathering at Nishtar Park on December 30.

Requesting anonymity, MQM-Pakistan MNA told this scribe that he has been approached by London-based party leadership and informed him about welcome back decision of Altaf Hussain. “I am looking into the offer and discussing it with the like-minded friends,” the MNA maintained.

When he was asked about rejoining Altaf Hussain, he claimed except Dr Farooq Sattar and few others, all disgruntled party leaders and workers are considering seriously rejoining founder leader on an appropriate time.

MQM-Pakistan member Coordination Committee Ameen-ul Haque when approached for confirmation of such reports, he didn’t deny such reports but maintained that he had no information in this regard.

Haque added that Farooq Sattar is working for the betterment of Mohajirs in Pakistan and Pakistan, and all the elected members of the assemblies not only have trust in Dr Sattar leadership but they are also in a regular contact with him.