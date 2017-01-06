50 pole dancers escort politician’s funeral procession in Taiwan

Fifty exotic pole dancers riding on top of luxury vehicles saw a Taiwanese politician off to afterlife in a bizarre public funeral procession in the east Asian nation.

Politician Tung Hsiang, who held the position of speaker for Chiayi county’s local government, died at the age of 76 in December

The funeral procession took place on Tuesday and was organised by Hsiang’s son, who spoke of his father’s excitement for life.

The procession took two hours and caused road blocks around Chiayi city. During the funeral parade, locals crowded the route to pay their respects and enjoy the spectacle.

In a video footage, ‘Shake it for me’ can be heard blaring from speakers, while a troupe of female pole dancers in skimpy clothes performed steamy routines on top of a beach buggy motorcade.

News sources from Taiwan reported, more than 100 luxury cars and 50 scantily clad women were involved in the procession.