2016 was ‘deadliest year’ for Palestinian children, charity says

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) killed 32 children in the past year as a result of violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, human rights group Defence for Children International (DCI) has said.

A new report from the organisation found 2016 was the deadliest year on record in the last decade, with 32 Palestinian minors killed during raids and confrontations with the army.

An upswing in violence in Jerusalem in particular since October 2015 – including stabbings and shootings – has killed 36 Israelis.