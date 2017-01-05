Zardari-Bilawal combination will deprive PML-N of their sleep: Bilawal

2017-01-05
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday claimed that the Zardari-Bilawal combination in the Parliament will deprive Nawaz-league of their sleep.

He was addressing workers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on account of birth anniversary of PPP founder and former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

“I will contest the election from NA-204, Larkana, the constituency of Begum Nusrat Bhutto,” Bilawal told workers. “People will vote the son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to the Parliament.”

“This would be the start of PPP’s campaign against the government and we will take an answer to our four demands,” the PPP chairman vowed.

