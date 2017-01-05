Younis Khan becomes world’s 1st batsman to score century in 11 countries

Younis Khan on Thursday became the first player in the history of Test cricket to score centuries in 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

Rahul Dravid is the only other cricketer to score centuries in all 10 full-member Test nations.

At 39, Younis is inching closer to a milestone 10,000 runs and has currently racked up 9,789 runs.

Younis Khan and Pakistan maintained a solid vigil at the crease after play finally resumed on a rain-blighted Jane McGrath Day of the SCG Test match.

Play was delayed until 2.45pm by light but persistent showers, reducing the minimum overs to be bowled on the day to 54. Younis was unperturbed by the break, continuing in a methodical manner on resumption and working his way towards a century.