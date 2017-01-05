Where’s the justice in that?

It is disheartening to say that a 10-year-old girl named Tayyaba was terribly beaten and frightened by the parents of an additional session judge. The child, namely Tayyaba, was tortured a lot and the brutality was done in the house of session judge. From here it has been made clear that in Pakistan no one is safe. The child was working in a judge’s house but still she was tortured. So I request the government not to hide the issue and take strong steps against the people who are involved in this cruel act. Human rights organisations and civil society members should help the child to recover and provide her the basic facilities to get education to make her and Pakistan develop.

Sabir K.b

Kech