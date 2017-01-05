Ustad Fateh Ali Khan laid to rest in Lahore

Celebrated classical singer and the patriarch of the Patiala family Ustad Fateh Ali Khan died in Islamabad on Wednesday at the age of 82.

His dead body was brought to Lahore on Thursday (Today) and laid to rest at Mominpura graveyard.

Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan was suffering from lung disease.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was the younger of the singing duo Amanat Ali and Hamid Ali Khan, who enjoyed immense prestige and success in Pakistan as well as India, until the demise of Amanat Ali Khan.

Amanat Ali – Fateh Ali became celebrities while still in their teens in British India, and achieved their highest official recognition, when the President of Pakistan conferred on them the Pride of Performance Medal in 1969.

He was uncle of Asad Amanat Ali Khan.

The Bade (elder) prefix got attached to Fateh Ali’s name, after younger Pakistani musicians with similar names, started making waves with an entirely different genre of music.