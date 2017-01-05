Pakistan Today
15
New Articles today
January 4, 2017
Today’s Cartoon
Private universities
Joy of flying must be protected
Pilot project of police launched
Surge in sexual violence
Where’s the justice in that?
PPP’s confused reality
On foreign policy and national interests
One year to go
What’s wrong with the liberals
Leader of the people
CPEC was ‘our’ idea, says Zardari
FIA’s committees to probe into Axact case on Nisar’s orders
SC warns against turning court premises into ‘political ring’
SC to hear Panamagate case on a daily basis
DW Focus
Headlines
City
Karachi
Lahore
Islamabad
National
Business
Foreign
Entertainment
Sports
Comment
Editorials
Columns
Whites lies
Cartoons
Editor’s mail
E-Paper
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
Paperazzi
DNA
Features
Today’s Cartoon
Cartoons
Comment
18 mins ago
BY
Syed Shahzeb Ali
Share this on WhatsApp
Top