Terrorist sentenced 35 years imprisonment

Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Judge Tariq Mehmood Zargham on Thursday awarded 35 years imprisonment to an accused involved in the terrorist activities.

According to the prosecution, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police on July 24, 2016, arrested an accused Niaz Muhammad from Lorry Adda, Sargodha, and recovered 2 suicidal jackets and 1 pistol from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under the terrorist act at Satellite Town police station and presented a challan to the court.

The ATC judge awarded 35 years imprisonment and confiscated the property of the culprit.