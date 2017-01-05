Surge in complaints about inflated K-Electric bills: Ombudsman

A considerable rise has been registered in the complaints about over billing by K-Electric customers, said a senior official of Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office, Karachi.

Mohamamd Yamin, Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman, reviewing the complaints of K-Electric customers at the camp office of the deputy commissioner, Malir, on Thursday, said the situation is a cause of grave inconvenience and severe mental agony for the people of modest resources.

He said the office of federal ombudsman has appeared to be a unique facility providing needed relief to the sufferers without any added financial burden.

On the occasion, a complainant Mohammad Younus said his residence in the metropolis was closed for past eight months yet he had received an electricity bill of Rs 48,000.

K-Electric representative, Waqas Ahmed, in his report alleged that power theft was committed. This, however, was dismissed by federal ombudsman office and additional amount imposed on the customer was abolished.

Another complainant, Syed Sajid Hussain told the representative of ombudsman that he was a retired employee of the provincial government and was in no position to pay the inflated bills despatched by K-Electric.

Similar complaints were made by other consumers including the wife of Ghani Nawaz Baig who claimed that despite paying off the electricity bills on regular basis, non-payment penalty was imposed on her through a recently received K- Electric bill worth Rs 70,000.

She on the occasion also presented the copies of the paid bills.

Registrar, Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Karachi consequent to hearing of similar grievances directed the facility to ensure that its power consumers are despatched in accordance to the meter reading and that too on regular basis.