Sunni Tehreek defaces KPC wall honouring female activists

Individuals affiliated with the Sunni Tehreek and the Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah on Wednesday night allegedly vandalised the outer wall of Karachi Press Club.

In October last year, artists painted Pakistani activists Yasmeen Lari, Parween Rahman, Fatima Surraya Bajia, Sabeen Mahmud and Zubeida Mustafa on the wall in connection with I Am Karachi’s’ latest project. Facebook user Bilal Farooqi posted photos on Thursday showing graffiti scrawled across the wall.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Police arrested over 100 clerics for attempting to hold a rally in Lahore to ‘celebrate’ the assassination of former governor Salmaan Taseer on his death anniversary. The clerics wanted to come together at the Main Boulevard in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

The Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah organised two separate rallies, one on the Mall and the other in Gulberg area. The rallies were led by Ashraf Asif Jalali and Hafiz Khadim Hussain Rizvi respectively,

In March, dozens of protesters marking the chehlum of Tasser’s assassin Mumtaz Qadri stormed Lahore Press Club and attacked journalists. They also attempted to damage the vehicle of a private news channel.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered on Saturday against Shaan Taseer, a son of the slain Punjab governor for ‘hate speech’ after he sent out a Christmas message.The Sunni Tehreek has been pressing police to register a case against Shaan under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code.