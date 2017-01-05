Soomro pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto  

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs & Zakat and Usher, Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Thursday paid tributes to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 89th birth anniversary, said a statement.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a great leader and would be remembered for centuries because of his services, the political acumen and his struggle for the rights of the masses.

Dr Soomro pointed out that Bhutto rendered immense sacrifices for the cause of democracy and the betterment of the people.

He said Shaheed Bhutto started politics when there was a dictatorship in the country and the politics was considered a ‘crime’.

At that time Bhutto felt that for the betterment of the masses and for the realisation of their due rights, he spurned the then government of General Ayub Khan and the people greeted him with open arms.

He said that ZA Bhutto created awareness among the people from Karachi to Peshawar regarding their due rights, gathered them and formed the PPP.

He said that Bhutto created a programme for the people and also came up with the constitution which was still in vogue.