SC to resume Panama Leaks case hearing today

Supreme Court is all set to resume hearing of Panama Leaks case Thursday (Today).

According to details, information about Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s public offices and businesses has been summoned in today’s hearing.

Earlier, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court had asked key questions from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer.

The apex court asked the defence lawyer to tell exact date regarding Nawaz Sharif’s appointment as the minister of finance, his selection as Punjab chief minister, appointment as the prime minister and date of his exile.

The bench hinted at tracing any misuse of public office by Nawaz Sharif.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa stated that the prime minister had claimed in his speech that in 1972 the then government had nationalised the Ittefaq Foundry without giving (his family) a single penny, but where did he get money from to invest in Dubai steel mill.

Justice Khosa observed that an attested letter from Qatari prince, presented in the apex court in November, states that the London flats were owned by the Al Thani family before the Sharif family bought them, however, no record had been presented in the court to show that the Al Thani family used to own the flats.