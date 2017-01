At least three people were killed on Wednesday night due to a road accident.

According to details, an over speeding loaded pickup fell into Indus river at Mandorza Kairo Kohistan when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Two traders Taj Fairoz, Noor Ullah and the driver Fazal Raheem died on the spot.

Police and locals recovered the dead bodies of the traders and pickup driver from river Indus and shifted to Shangla.