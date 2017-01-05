No doubt it is each person’s right to get education from his /her own choice areas. But this demand has given birth to dozens of private universities in this decade. Private universities are not operated by governments, and they are mostly non-profit organisations but situation has changed since government has made its attention towards other agendas, private running institution’s demand has increased. No doubt they are good in providing the standard education and uprising literacy but meanwhile has brought problems for us to face.

Now we have many skilled people but we don’t have adequate jobs/seats for them. We have many organisations but we are lacking in space to adjust the new comers. The rapid increase in private universities has dis-balanced the graduate versus job ratio. Every year, hundreds of private sector universities are being recognised but nobody is seeking attention towards increasing the utilisation of the graduates. So for this we need strict rules of policies for recognition of a private university. An adequate number of students should be registered every year. More job opportunities rather than private universities should allocated every year. Merit system should be followed strictly. Professional and skilled people should be given more opportunities rather than reference or name.

Muhammad Uzair Hassan

Rawalpindi