Panamagate case : PM’s counsel submits documents

PTI’s naeem Bukhari makes a case for Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification

On the second day of Panamagate case hearing in the Supreme Court here on Wednesday, counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf submitted details of political positions and portfolios he held during his political career.

The bench hearing the case is headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprises of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, Justice Aijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

According to PM’s counsel, Nawaz Sharif remained Finance Minister Punjab from 25th April 1985 till 28th February 1985. He remained Chief Minister Punjab from 19th April 1985 till 30th May 1988, while he was caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab from 31st May 1988 till 02nd December 1988. Finally, Nawaz Sharif had his last stint as Chief Minister Punjab from 02nd December 1988 till 6th August 1990.

As per the reply given by PM’s counsel, Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister of Pakistan for the first time on 06th November 1990 till 18th April 1993. He held the position for the second time from 17th February 1997 till losing it on 12th October 1999 in a military coup. It further says that Nawaz Sharif was sent in exile on 10th December 2000 and returned home on 26th November 2007.

PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari’s arguments were largely based on interviews given by members of Sharif family in the past. He quoted excerpt after excerpt from the interviews given to various TV channels and newspapers by Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Kulsoom Nawaz and even Prime Minister himself.

At one point Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh remarked if the court started hanging people on the basis of some news clippings, even PTI counsel’s client won’t survive.

Mr Bukhari argued that Prime Minister never mentioned a letter by Qatri prince in his statements. He asked the bench that the letter should be discarded. Justice Khosa replied that the case of Sharif family depended on the letter, and even if the court does not include it in the evidence, it’ll be of no use to his party either. Justice Khosa declined to discard the letter written by Qatari prince as it will affect the standing of respondents.

During the arguments, Justice Aijaz Afzal told PTI’s counsel PTI that he has to prove that the amount obtained from selling of Gulf Steel Mills remained in Prime Minister’s bank account. He further remarked that it seems that 12 million dirhams weren’t spent for two decades.

Continuing his arguments, Mr Bukhari informed the court that the statements given by PM’s children contradict their father’s stance.

While the bench heard the arguments, Imran Khan and Jehangir Tarin kept on standing up from their seats from time to time in order to hear remarks of judges more clearly, while Shah Mehmood Qureishi remained seated taking notes.

During the hearing, the bench and counsel exchanged what Justice Khosa termed as ‘light observations’, not to be taken seriously.

While Mr Bukhari was arguing before the bench, Imran Khan reached out to him. Mr Bukhari Immediately called court’s attention to the question of ‘beneficial ownership’ of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to which the court replied it’ll hear the arguments later.

Justice Khosa before adjourning the hearing till Friday said that no case like this ever came before the judiciary in the country’s history.

Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Jehangir Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureishi, Mariyum Aurangzaib, Danial Aziz, Talal Chaudhary, Zubair Umer and other political bigwigs were present in the court throughout the hearing.