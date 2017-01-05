Panama case hearing: Cannot hang people over newspaper clippings, SC tells PTI

Supreme Court on Thursday (Today) told Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that “If you start hanging people on the basis of news clippings then your client will not survive either.”

A five-member bench of the court conducted a fresh hearing over petitions seeking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif‘s disqualification after Panama leaks.

During the legal proceeding, the court advised PTI to submit documents or link connection with the case instead of talking about news clippings.

Case cannot be solved by itself, judge added.

Justice Khosa pointed out that PM never stated that London flats are owned by his sons.

PTI’s lawyer Naeem Bokhari asked the court to omit Qatari prince’s letter on which Justice Azmat Saeed said that Sharif family’s case is dependable over this letter.

If the court skips Qatari letter from hearing, it will be of no use for you as well, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has submitted written reply to court’s questions that were asked in Wednesday’s hearing.

The information about Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s public offices and businesses has also been submitted in the court.

The reply states that the prime minister was provincial finance minister from 1981 to 1985, after which he occupied the office of chief minister Punjab till 1988. During the period of April-May 1988, he was acting chief minister. Till 1990 he was CM Punjab again. He went on become prime minister till 1993 for the first time, and then from 1997 till 1999 he was prime minister for the second time. From 1993 till 1996 he was opposition leader. He was exiled in 2000, and his exile ended 2007.