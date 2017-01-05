Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir: PM Nawaz

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday vowed to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in the freedom movement.

Addressing an international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir in Islamabad, the premier said that Pakistan will always take steps to keep the world updated about the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.

He said the world leaders need to tell India that enough is enough. He said that Burhan Wani’s martyrdom has contributed a lot in the freedom movement in Kashmir.

“Truth can’t be suppressed by bullets”, he added.

The seminar is being attended by over four hundred delegates, including Members of Parliament and experts from European Parliament, UK, Canada and North America.

The seminar will provide a platform to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir, where people demanding the right of self-determination are being killed by Indian forces.

The seminar will have panel discussions on the role of United Nations (UN) and major powers in Kashmir dispute.