Pakistan Armed Forces ready to respond to any aggression by India: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday stated that that ‘Pakistan Armed Forces are fully geared to respond to any aggression by India.’

The COAS was responding to the new Indian army chief’s interview with NDTV in which he gave a statement on so-called surgical strikes against Pakistan.

“COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self-defeating claims by Indian Army Chief about ‘so-called surgical strikes’ and its possible recurrence,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet here.