Over 450,000 fake CNICs blocked in three years: Nisar

Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday said that around 450,000 fake Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) had been blocked during the last three and a half years while over 32,000 passports were also revoked during the same period.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at NADRA Headquarters. Giving comparison of present and previous regimes regarding blocked CNICs, the minister claimed that no action was taken against bogus identity cards before 2011, however, the present government realised the issue and started national re-verification campaign of CNICs.

The verification process of CNICs was considered ‘impossible’ by a section of media, however, the government proved them wrong and successfully completed the task, he said.

He admitted that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had issues, however, the government was bringing reforms and introducing solutions with the passage of time. Nisar said the recovery of Pakistani identity cards from terrorists had damaged the country on different levels and added only 26 fake CNICs were cancelled in 2011, 493 in 2012, 6,000 in 2013, 22,000 in 2014, 96,000 in 2015 and around 223,512 in 2016.

He said no concrete steps were taken in the past and during the tenure of last government only 517 CNICs and few passports were blocked. There was no example of verification before 2011. The national important documents were issued to foreigners and were used in human trafficking, terrorism and other illegal activities which led to defame Pakistan in the world.

He appreciated the officers and officials of NADRA and also media for their effective role in six-month verification process and said the officials of NADRA involved in issuing illegal national documents would be brought to justice.

The minister said that the mobile phone SIMs were also verified through bio-metric system and after completion of the process millions of SIMs were blocked.

He said during the campaign, NADRA sent 101 million SMS to family heads asking them to verify their family members. Around 86,380 intruders were found during the six-month drive which were identified by the citizens, he added.

Nisar said the proactive efforts were being made to restore the CNICs of those who had valid documents. He announced to form an 18-member parliamentary committee to oversee the verification process of CNICs and NADRA would brief the committee every month and decisions would be taken on fast-track basis.

He said the committee probing the news leak issue had been given a one month extension to submit its report which would be made public.

Answering a question, he said his ministry was in contact with the management of social media sites to get information related to release of incorrect posts about the designated Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“We are in contact with Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other social media sites to expose elements and their hidden motives for launching a negative campaign to damage credibility of state institutions,” he said.

Replying to another query, the minister said he would move the Supreme Court to defend himself on the Quetta Commission report. Former Attorney General Makhdoom Ali Khan would be his lawyer.

About General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s recent claim, Nisar said his ministry had put the name of former president on the Exit Control List for two and a half years. Trial court, high court and then the Supreme Court allowed Musharraf to travel abroad, he added.