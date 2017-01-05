OPC helps expat in recovery of missing daughter

Due to the timely efforts of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), missing daughter of an Overseas Pakistani currently residing in France has been recovered safely and sent back to France to reunite with her family.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti informed that Muhammad Ramzan, living in Pierrefite, France, lodged a complaint with the OPC that his minor daughter went missing after reaching Islamabad from France.

Afzaal Bhatti informed that keeping in view of the sensitivity of the case, the matter was referred to the CIA, which, after continuous efforts, recovered the daughter of Muhammad Ramzan. Later, the recovered girl was handed over to the French Embassy and was sent back to France.

Father of the girl, Muhammad Ramzan has especially commended the continuous support and efforts of OPC for rendering valuable help in the recovery of his daughter.