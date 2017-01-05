On foreign policy and national interests

A welcome consensus on peaceful co-existence

It goes to Nawaz Sharif’s credit to have finally brought the military leadership on the same page on the issue of improving relations with the neighbours. Better relations with Afghanistan and India would lead to an improved security environment in the region and pave the way for the realisation of the SAARC countries’ full economic potential. Differences between India and Pakistan have acted as a roadblock in the way of SAARC’s progress. With the improvement of understanding between the so far alienated neighbours, the scope of the CPEC could also be widened to include India, thus providing it an economic and secure access to Central Asia,. Prime Minister Modi needs to realise that there are no differences between the political and military leadership of Pakistan on peaceful coexistence with neighbours, it is therefore time his administration stopped futile attempts to isolate Pakistan. Instead of continuing with anti-Pakistan rhetoric, Indian government needs to work for better ties with Islamabad .Hostility for India has never been an issue in Pakistan’s elections. None among the mainstream parties has ever advocated war with India. The policy of peaceful coexistence would therefore be supported by the mainstream political parties of the country irrespective of their mutual differences. There is however a need to take on board all parliamentary parties at the earliest

COAS Bajwa has already talked on phone to the Afghan political and military leadership and would soon be traveling to Kabul. He should be followed by Sartaj Aziz. The government would meanwhile do well to appoint an energetic and articulate Foreign Minister capable of running around to explain Pakistan’s position. There is a need for India and Pakistan to move towards resolving their differences including the Kashmir dispute through talks. A mini-minority of extremists on both sides would meanwhile try to raise a storm in the tea cup. It is the task of the political leadership to give a shut up call to these elements. The governments on both sides must not yield to a handful of narrow-minded extremists who are out of sync with times.