Minister directs resolution of ZSP issues on immediate basis

Climate Change Minister Zahid Hamid on Thursday directed the authorities concerned that issues of Zoological Survey of Pakistan (ZSP) should be resolved on immediate basis for improving its working process.

The ZSP functions include conducting regular surveys, research and publish information on distribution, population dynamics and status of the fauna of Pakistan.

The minister was chairing a meeting held in Islamabad and was attended by Climate Change Secretary Minister Syed Ahmed Abu Akif, Joint Secretary Muhammad Farooq and other senior officials.

In the meeting, it was informed that there is no current encroachment in the area of Zoological Survey of Pakistan while recruitment process of director of Zoological Survey is under process through Federal Public Services Commission (FPSC).

The Zoological Survey, an attached department of Ministry of Climate Change also facilitates implementation of law on international trade of endangered species through reliable census and provide data and information for reporting to wildlife related conventions.