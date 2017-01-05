Maid torture case: Tayyaba went missing from Faisalabad in 2014, says mother

The case pertaining to torture on young maid by additional session judge in Islamabad has taken new turn after minor girl’s mother recorded her statement.

The maid’s mother said that her daughter with real name Sana went missing from Faisalabad in 2014.

Earlier, Chief Justice (CJ) Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto action into the matter and demanded detailed report on the settlement of the issue from Islamabad High Court (IHC) registrar within 24 hours.

The chief justice has directed Registrar Islamabad High Court to file a report of the case within 24 hours.

The report has been sought regarding the settlement of Tayyaba’s father with the wife of a service judge, who was accused of torturing the 10-year-old girl.

The settlement was seen as a drop scene of the case, with human rights organisations and civil society members in the shock due to the agreement. A medical report has confirmed torture on the girl including burn injuries on her face and hands.

The accused judge had recorded his statement in the IHC rejecting the allegations of torture; however, the victim’s father pardoned the judge’s family saying that he himself investigated the case and found that the torture reports were ‘fake’.

PIMS Hospital had also reconstituted the medical board upon the request of the district administration, while the wife of the additional session judge Maheen was also made a part of the investigations.

The board consisted of Dr Tariq Iqbal, Dr Hameeduddin, Dr SH Waqar and Dr Aasma that will identify the reasons of the wounds on girl’s body.