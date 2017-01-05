KP govt has put Pakistan on road to progress, prosperity by curbing political interference: CM Khattak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said that his government reforms and record legislations should be a foundation for the future good governance.

KP government sketched out a system where the government officials would have to perform and deliver. Politicians have devastated the country by ruthlessly plundering the national resources and making interference in public institutions while the PTI government has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity by putting an end to political interference checking plundering of resources and corruption, he said.

He was talking to a five-member delegation of PILDAT led by Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Senior Advocate Shahid Hamid at CM House, Peshawar. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, administrative secretaries of concerned departments were also present.

The chief minister said his government introduced an Ehtasab law to take to task all corrupt and wrongdoers. The NAB had provided a space for the corrupt to regain after bargaining, he said, adding the Ehtesab law would prevent that. The chief minister said Ehtesab commission was autonomous, free of government interference, and was carrying out all inquiries transparently and without any influence.

He said public access was ensured to the service delivery through ‘right to services’, adding there were almost 25 services which would have to be provided to the people within a timeframe. Failure in this regard would be considered a crime, he said.

He reminded that, under the conflict of interest, no public office holder would continue his own business, while the whistleblower law would be a deterrence against corruption, fraud and irregularities. “We have given a system of governance supported by necessary legislations and this would provide a base for the future governance in the province,” he said.

He said that whistleblower law was passed to eliminate corruption in the province. Similarly, he said, the right to service law was introduced to provide easy access to the people to get to the services.

The CM said that the previous government had done nothing for the masses and kept them deprived of the basic facilities, like education. He said that “we are trying to overcome deficiencies in educational institutions of the province.” He elaborated that apart from recruitment of teachers, monitoring system and teaching of English at the primary level was introduced.

He said that this step was aimed at making the children of poor people capable of competing with the kids of rich people. He said that reform initiatives were also being taken in educational sectors. He said that Imran Khan had given a vision of investment in the people and the present government was taking steps to make the vision a reality.

Similarly, he said, that in the health sector, Insaf card distribution to 1.8 million families had been started to provide them free health facilities. He said that apart from legislation, autonomy has been given to the big hospitals of the province, while salaries of the doctors had been enhanced three times. He said that steps have been taken to ensure availability of staff in hospitals as well.

He added that steps had been initiated to provide recreational facilities to the youth of the province. He said that 76 playgrounds were being established at the tehsil level, whereas 50 playgrounds were under construction in various schools of the province. On top of that, he said, the provincial government had announced the first ever youth policy, while billion tree tsunami project was being implemented to improve the environment and overcome pollution in the province.

He further said that reforms had been initiated by the police, and KP’s police had been made a real servant of the people. He said that the provincial government had provided a transparent system to the people of the province and now it was their responsibility to keep a vigilant eye on the system.

Khattak said his government formed different boards in all public sectors’ entities, and the government interference was eliminated, making these institutions autonomous with the power to hire and fire.