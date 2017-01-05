Joy of flying must be protected

The air crash involving Pakistan International Airlines [PIA] flight is unfortunate.

Sometime ago, around 158 passengers were killed when their Air India Express plane from Dubai had crashed into a wooded valley after overshooting the tabletop runway at the Mangalore airport in India. The most unfortunate fact is that many passengers hailing from North Kerala, India were returning home for weddings in their families.

In fact, air travel is more vulnerable than travel by road. Hence, all precautionary measures are necessary to ensure the overall safety of all those aboard the aircraft.

Such tragedies have raised serious questions that need to be answered.

In order to bring to the fore all the facts, a thorough probe is needed when it comes to any air crash.

Instead of creating unnecessary panic and fears about the tabletop airports like the one in Mangalore in India, it is mandatory to ensure all the air safety norms in such airports the world over.

SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai