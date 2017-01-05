Humanitarian work should be appreciated instead of punished

Adeel Naeem had visited Turkey, and distributed food items to Syrian refugees. The Mayor in Turkey, appreciated his effort and thanked him for these efforts. Around the world, humanitarian work is appreciated as it helps humanity and brings good name to the country.

It has left us spellbound, that he was under investigation and not released till date. We request the authorities to immediately release him.

If there are any queries, objections or charges than the same can be asked in a respectable manner.

Picking him up with his car, and detaining him for over 1 year, and denying contact with family, family doctor or any lawyer is questionable to say the least.

In his absence two near relatives died. He was married in Oct 2015. His new born daughter is 5 months and awaits her father’s return; both the father and daughter have not seen each other. Adeel’s education is from LSE, GCU & LGS. Our family, many renowned personalities & alumni appreciate his conduct.

It seems that his humanitarian work is misunderstood. Humanitarian work of giving food to refugees and victims of natural calamities is an honorable work, and brings good name to our beloved country.

We request you to honorably release Adeel Naeem along with his car and belongings.

Naeem Naqi