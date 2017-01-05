Heavy snow causes road blocks in Azad Kashmir

Azad Kashmir and Neelum valley have been blanketed by heavy snowfall.

Roads have been blocked in the areas as snowfall is recorded over five feet.

Crowds from lower altitudes of the country have gathered at Murree, Abbottabad and Swat.

The Met office has forecast rain, thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills at scattered areas like Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, FATA, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dry and cold conditions are expected elsewhere in the country. Fog is likely to continue over plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the next 24 hours.