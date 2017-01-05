German doctor’s honour killing: Husband remanded in prison for 14 days

A local court sent husband of murdered Pakistan-born German woman to prison on a 14-day judicial remand.

In an alleged honour-killing, Shahbaz murdered his wife on December 27 for a dispute on a joint bank account.

The couple had returned to Pakistan from Germany after 16 years. This was Dr. Uzma’s second marriage; she had divorced her first husband and married Shahbaz, an investigation officer said.

Their 14-year-old son Ammar testified against his father. In a statement recorded to the police, Ammar said that his father first fired in the air and then shot his mother dead. “I tried to stop him but he did not listen to me,” he said.

Police also recovered a pistol used in the crime.

In October this year, the parliament approved bills aimed at the prevention of honour-killings in the country, removing a loophole allowing killers to walk free after being pardoned by family members. The bill for the prevention of honour killings stated an honour killing convict would at least be handed life in prison.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a British Pakistani girl Samia Shahid was killed in Jhelum for marrying of her choice– in the name of ‘honour’.

Earlier this year, a Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch was also allegedly murdered by her brother in one such incident of honour killing. Her killing left many in shock and drew severe criticism of the authorities.