Did Imran Khan just say PTI got more than 5 times PML(N)’s votes?

Though many observers would have found humour in Imran Khan’s statement outside the Supreme Court that it was his job to merely make accusations and it was the job of the government to go about investigating those accusations, it was another statement of his that was more interesting.

To make stronger his the duty to make accusations, he told Dawn that his party had obtained more than 80 million votes.

“We bagged more than 80 million votes and it is our duty to make accusations whenever public money is stolen,” he said.

The PTI’s claims of rigging were rejected by the judicial commission that had been set up in 2015, but even by the PTI’s own accusations at that time, it had not claimed this large a haul.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan, the ruling PML(N) got around 14.8 million votes, while the PTI got around 7.6 million.