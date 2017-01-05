Capital to have four new hospitals soon, says mayor

Islamabad Mayor and CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said uplift of health facilities in the capital city is among the top priorities of the present government. Construction of new hospitals and upgradation of existing health facilities are the cornerstones of a multi-pronged strategy to improve health conditions in Islamabad, he added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has envisioned four new hospitals for Islamabad and expansion of facilities in existing hospitals, said the mayor.

Capital Hospital is among the esteemed health facilities in Islamabad. Plans have been chalked out to upgrade facilities at the Capital Hospital; the upgradation plan includes induction of fresh doctors and allied health staff and installation of latest medical equipment, Sheikh Anser Aziz added.

He said upgradation of medical facilities is a part of the strategy to cure the disease affected patients. The other prong of the strategy is to prevent the outbreak of diseases by providing a healthy atmosphere to the residents of the capital, he said. Health services directorate has been at the forefront for prevention of disease outbreak, he said, adding attention is now being paid to uplift the health directorate as well, Islamabad mayor added.

Health services director-general appraised initiatives and actions taken in 2016 during the meeting at CDA headquarters. Teams of health services directorate took action against 1,191 substandard food sellers and 798 were challaned as well. 676 substandard food samples were taken and sent to laboratories for reports. 1,922 items were confiscated and smashed to stop reuse.

Sheikh Anser Aziz was also briefed that after warning and challans, shops were sealed and FIRs got registered against violators. 35 shops—including restaurants, bakeries and general stores—were sealed.