Blast from the Past: Five years ago, another PM had submitted a reply in SC  

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted his reply in the Supreme Court today (Thursday) in the Panama hearings. Five years ago, another Prime Minister had submitted his reply in the Supreme Court.

In March 2012, Prime Ministe Yousaf Raza Gillani submitted his reply in the then contempt of court notice that was served on him by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had held Gillani in contempt of court when the latter did not send a letter to the Swiss Authorities to reopen graft cases against the then President Asif Ali Zardari.

Representing the premiere in the court,his counsel Aitzaz Ahsen had said that it was not necessary that court’s verdict against Gilani would result in the premier’s disqualification.

Moreover, he also said that a sentence of less than two years could not disqualify the prime minister. Aitzaz added that following the constitution of Pakistan does not indicate that they are at odds with the judiciary.

The Supreme Court, it later turned out, did not agree with Aitzaz Ahsen and, on the 19th June, 2012, he was disqualified from his office.

Former power minister Raja Parvez Ashraf was then sworn in as Prime Minister and continued till the government’s term expired in 2013.