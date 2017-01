This near-iconic ad would bring back many memories to readers above a particular age.

In this ad film shot at Lahore’s gymkhana in 1991, cricketing legend Imran Khan squared off against the Sultans of Swing Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis on the pitch.

In the cute ad, after a couple of deliveries that the captain could not play, a kid shouts out a buck-up call to him, after which Imran hits a couple of boundaries.

Simpler times.