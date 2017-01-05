Zardari and I will wake PML-N from slumbers, says Bilawal

ZAB’s 89th birth anniversary marked

Bilawal, Zardari to contest by-election on the same symbol

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that his combination with Asif Ali Zardari in parliament will disrupt the slumbers of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Bilawal Bhutto said he was starting parliamentary politics by contesting by-elections from his Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s constituency, NA-204, to enter parliament.

Earlier, the PPP chairman attended celebrations of the 89th birthday anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Bilawal arrived in Garhi Khuda Bux with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and laid wreaths on the graves of his grandfather ZAB, grandmother Begum Nusrat Bhutto and mother Benazir Bhutto.

Later, he inaugurated a free eye camp in Rural Health Centre which is annually organised by Peoples Doctors Forum.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as police remained deployed everywhere in this extremely cold weather.

He was accompanied by MNA Faryal Talpur, PPP Sindh President Food Minister Nisar Khuhro, MPAs Khurshid Junejo, Muhammad Ali Bhutto and others.

Meanwhile, the PPP has decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP President Asif Ali Zardari will contest by-elections on National Assembly seats on a common electoral symbol of the arrow.

An application for the allotment of common electoral symbol shall be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under Political Parties Order, 2002, said a press release on Thursday.

Bialwal’s message on ZAB’s birth anniversary

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born to live forever in the history, and those who wanted to finish him have themselves vanished.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto was the greatest human asset of our nation after independence; he pursued a revolution to make Pakistan a strong, peaceful and prosperous country.

“From nuclear power to Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Steel Mills to Port Qasim, One-man One Vote, passport to every citizen and above all the Constitution of 1973 with the whole nation’s consensus; Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did in a short period of few years, which many cannot even conceive of doing in several decades,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said even after 37 years of his ZAB’s death, the politics of the country still revolves around pro-Bhutto and anti-Bhutto concepts: former representing pro-people, democratic and a strong Pakistan and the latter anti-people, dictatorial and authoritarian rules.

The PPP Chairman said that the party leadership and workers will follow the vision and mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and they won’t rest until accomplishment of his cherished dreams.