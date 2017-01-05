Army Chief Gen Bajwa vows to restore peace in Balochistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa promised development across Balochistan and vowed to restore peace in the province at any cost; he was addressing a ceremony at the Khuzdar University.

The Army Chief announced that an engineering university would be established in the province, adding that 30,000 brave Baloch sons were serving in the Pakistan Armed Forces including the Navy and Air Force.

General Bajwa highlighted that 25,000 children are receiving quality education at the FC and Army Public Schools in the province.