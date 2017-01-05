Anti-polio campaign starts from Jan 11

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Fayyaz Abbasi has said that anti-polio drops would be administered to 15507 children during a three-day campaign starting from January 11.

He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams by ensuring polio drops to their children to achieve 100 per cent polio vaccination target.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office.

He said the polio campaign will start from January 11 and continue till Jan 13, in 11 Union Councils of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health Officer (DHO) to ensure achieving 100 percent target during the forthcoming campaign.