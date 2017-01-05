ACE arrest corrupt officials

Punjab Anti-Corruption, in an ongoing crackdown against corrupt officials, arrested excise inspector, Gujrat district accounts office pension clerk and a patwari from Okara, SDO, sub engineer and a local contractor, patwari and a local resident of Muzafargarh and revenue officer and 5 beneficiaries of Layyah.

Nadeem Ashraf, a transporter, lodged a complaint against Excise Inspector Moazzam Sayan, Gujrat Anti-Corruption Circle Officer Atif Shaukat in a trap raid under the supervision of Judicial Officer Sajid Gondal, arrested the excise inspector.

In another trap raid at District Accounts Office Gujrat, ACE Circle Officer Atif Shaukat arrested Pension Clerk Sajid of DAO Gujrat, red handed while taking Rs. 5 thousand as gratification for clearing a pension case. Investigation circle has been expanded as some locals found handling official record in DAO Gujrat impersonating themselves as public servants.

Separately, Okara ACE Circle Officer Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested Patwari Akhtar Hussain of Mandi Ahmad Abad Circle.

All accused were sent to jail on judicial remand after recovery of the amount of bribe and registration of cases against them.

According to details, DG Khan Anti Corruption Regional Director Amjad Shoaib, after inquiry, registered a case against XEN Public Health Engineering DG Khan Javaid Shakeel, SDO Qaisar, Sub-Engineer Inayatullah and a contractor Waqas for embezzlement in an ongoing development scheme.

A case has been registered against Revenue Officer Amir Iqbal, Patwari Akmal and a local resident Habibullah at Anti-Corruption Police Station Layyah as the officials found guilty of tampering official revenue record in an inquiry. Anti-Corruption Muzaffargarh has also registered a case against Gardawar Asghar, Patwari Mureed Hussain and five beneficiaries Farooq, Usman, Sufyaan, Zeeshan and Bilal for embezzlement in revenue record.

Gujranwala Anti-Corruption Special Judge, in a case of illegal gratification, registered at Anti-Corruption Gujrat, has ordered to sentence Patwari Shahbaz for two years and a fine of Rs. 20,000.

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General, Brig. (R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha warned the corrupt officials to mend their ways and serve the public with honesty or be ready for defame and legal action.