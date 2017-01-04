yasra-rizvi-slams-haters-for-criticising-her-marriage-to-younger-man

The New Year just started and the haters just can’t seem to stop. Recently, actor Yasra Rizvi has become the latest recipient of social media hate.

Yasra, who recently got married to a rising producer much younger than her, shut down haters in a short video clip. The actor commenced with saying she had been warned against posting a reply online by her well wishers.

“I believe it is imperative to post this video since my marriage has sparked a debate. This, I highly appreciate. There were people who appreciated the age gap between my husband and I, others were not so supportive.” Yasra said.

“I want to thank the ones who criticised me and those who supported me, since it (my marriage) started a debate on the age gap between a couple and where the issue stands socially and religiously,” the actor added.

Talking about why she had demanded her husband regularly offer Fajr prayers as mehr Yasra said, “People ridiculed me thinking I wanted to be different, thinking that people do dumb things to be different. Well, I am definitely different.”

“I thoroughly researched the religious aspect. The namaz is still for Allah. I am just more secure with someone who offers it and inspires me too.” she added.

Rejecting assertions that this was just a publicity gimmick she said, “I have plenty of fame. My five-year television career is free of blemish. Also, my husband is finishing his MBA and does not work so he can’t afford to pay me a dime as mehr.”

“If I decided to set a precedent by having a simple wedding, asking my husband to regularly offer Fajr prayers as mehr, how does it affect anyone else? Criticism on this account has left me dumbfounded,” the actor said.