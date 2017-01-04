Yasir Shah couldn’t stop ‘laughing out loud’ at this rendition of Pakistan’s national anthem

PakvsAus test match yesterday became even more interesting after the Aussies decided to let an opera singer perform Pakistan’s national anthem as a goodwill gesture.

However, Yasir Shah, the second fastest bowler in the history of Test cricket, proved that he’s just as ordinary as his fans after he couldn’t control bursting into a giggle at the rendition of the anthem.

@Shah64Y I’m just going to leave this here 😂😂 #PAKVSAUS pic.twitter.com/R6yZZTl7BO

— Ⓜ️ahaa (@mahaaaak_) January 3, 2017

The internet had a field day and the video has been retweeted more than 350 times since then.

Some people thought Yasir’s laughter was an outburst of emotion after hearing the national anthem but others pointed out that they also found the version too funny to let go.