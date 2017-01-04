Women’s Safety smartphone application launched

The chief minister’s special monitoring unit in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women launched the Women Safety smartphone application here on Wednesday.

The smartphone application developed by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority includes a special button that provides access to the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) helpline (1043), SMU’s Women-on-Wheels campaign, the Police, and allows users to avail an option of marking unsafe spaces.

In regards to the launch of the application, Special Monitoring Unit (Law & Order) Member Salman Sufi emphasized that the Punjab government was keen to ensure that women have an effective platform to report incidents of harassment, and that the Women’s Safety smartphone application was going to be an effective implementation mechanism for the purpose.

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Fauzia Viqar said that the application includes a button connecting the application with the Punjab Women’s Helpline that provides information on available laws and services for women and to address complaints of inaction or discrimination by other government institutions.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit and Punjab Commission on the Status of Women were working in their respective areas to make Punjab a safer province for women.

SMU’s Women-on-Wheels campaign alongside being the first government-sponsored initiative to provide free motorcycle training to women, also raises awareness regarding street harassment.