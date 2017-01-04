West Indies mull Pakistan tour after PSL final

West Indies Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday that they were considering sending their team to Pakistan for two T20s in March this year, subject to security clearance and agreement from the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA).

“There is an offer [from the PCB] to play two T20 matches in Pakistan, subject to Players’ Association agreement and security clearance,” Roland Holder, WICB manager of cricket operations, was quoted as saying by prominent cricket website ESPNcricinfo.

The PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi had also recently stated that PCB was in touch with the WICB on the matter and that the Caribbean governing body were keen on the move.

“The WICB has received a security plan from the PCB, which we have forwarded to our internal security manager, WIPA and an independent international security firm whom we have also engaged to provide a security report,” said the news report.

“WIPA and WICB are carrying out its own due diligence prior to making a determination as to the security situation since the safety of the players and staff is paramount. Once those reports are received a final decision will be made after WICB conducts a recce of the venues,” it added.

“We’ve assured the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) that Pakistan was safe for all types of cricket activities now. They seem to agree to send their team for the two Twenty20 Internationals here in March,” a PCB official told APP on Tuesday.

The cricket board is sure that after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore the doors for the revival of international cricket will be opened in the country and West Indies will be the first touring side.

The PCB has also been trying to host the 2017 PSL final in Lahore on March 9.

The official said if the PSL final is held in Pakistan it would be a great boost for Pakistan cricket. “We have assured WICB that foolproof security would be provided to their players.”

Over the recent ICC meetings, the PCB has managed to convince the WICB to consider visiting Pakistan. Lahore is likely to host West Indies for two T20s on March 18 and 19. The two teams will then move to Lauderhill in Florida for two more T20s.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell had become the first high-profile overseas player in the inaugural Pakistan Super League (PSL) to express a willingness to play in Pakistan. Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy had also said he would travel to Pakistan subject to security clearance.

