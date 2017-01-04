Water, water, everywhere

Eng. Khursheed Anwer has lamented in his letter dated 03-01-2017 in the Pakistan To-Day dated: 03-01-2017 that nobody is writing on KBD while water is being depleted on daily basis due to lack of storage of water. In fact, the Government has closed its eyes and ears like the blind and deaf to the reality of KBD which has been sacrificed at the altar of third time Prime Minister Mian Sahib. Shahi Syed of Sindh ANP is has said on record that they have an agreement with Mian Sahib that Pakhtun Khwa shall be made and KBD would not be made. I have written hundreds of letters in the national press extolling the virtues of KBD since a quarter century but the rulers are bent upon their defiance against KBD which is in fact an anathema to Govt. eventhough Mr. Modi has threatened to cut off the last drop of water from Pakistan so that Pakistanis are steward of water. How can one convince the Government – short of an upheaval – to make KBD which is a sure guarantee for economic survival of Pakistan?

Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Bhatti

Lahore