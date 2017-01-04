Waseem Akhtar puts an end to a illegal occupation in Karachi

A nullah in posh area of Karachi was still under illegal occupation as authorities weren’t able to recover the possession from Nehar-e-Khyam so far.

However, when Karachi mayor reached to end the illegal occupation of plot over Nehar-e-Khyam, the security guard stopped him from entering inside.

Later on, Karachi mayor and his team were able to enter the plot and inspected it.

Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar professed that the 8 thousand feet plot on Nehar-e-Khyam is illegal.

He let it be known that if we let the nullah like the way it already is, there are chances that the whole city will get drowned.

Karachi mayor also ordered the removal of surrounding walls from the plot later on.