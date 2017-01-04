Warner’s century made us look foolish, says Wahab

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz said on Tuesday that Australia batsman David Warner made the visitors look “foolish” after the opening batsman scored a century in the first session of the third Test of the series in Sydney.

Yesterday, Warner became the first Australian since Donald Bradman to smash a century before lunch on the first day. It was also the first time a batsman has scored 100 in the first session of a Test match in Australia, with Warner only the fourth Australian batsman to achieve the rare feat. He was later caught by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed while batting on 113 off Wahab’s delivery.

Speaking to the media after stumps, Wahab said that as a bowling unit Pakistan seemed “foolish”, especially in front of Warner. “If we keep repeating our mistakes by bowling in Warner’s strong area, we’re going to look foolish,” he said. “We didn’t bowl well and Australia batted at an extremely good run rate.”

While the 31-year-old praised Australia’s opening batsman for a historic innings, the pacer couldn’t shy away from commenting on his side’s shortcomings.

“We have not been able to execute our plans and if you are not doing it properly then there is little chance you will take wickets,” he said. “Even though credit goes to Warner for playing so well, at the end of the day it’s the bowling unit which isn’t doing any good.”

He added: “As a bowling unit we have let our team really down.”