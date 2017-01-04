Uzair group shooter killed in police encounter

A shooter, Shabab Chotoo gang war Uzair group has been killed in a police encounter in the area of Singoleen Vachoni Muhallah, Chakevra.

Sources said that the suspect was involved in the murder of a police constable, Pervaiz, while arms and hand grenade have also been recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, six suspects including one injured were also nabbed during different police encounters in the areas of Mango Peer, Saeed Abad and Quaidabad.

Meanwhile, six members of Afghan dacoit group were also arrested from North Karachi graveyard.