US urges Pakistan, India to resolve IWT through dialogue

The United States has urged Pakistan and India to resolve their differences on Indus Waters Treaty through dialogue.

This has been stated by US State Department spokesman John Kirby at a daily press briefing in Washington.

He termed Indus Waters Treaty an example of peaceful cooperation between the two countries which is being respected for the last fifty years.

The spokesman said Secretary of State John Kerry has also discussed this issue with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said, “the United States is in regular contact with India and Pakistan on a wide range of issues.”

The spokesman said Washington welcomes Pakistan, Russia and China talks for peace in Afghanistan.

