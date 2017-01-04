Two alleged human traffickers arrested

At least two alleged human traffickers have been apprehended, while a huge sum of money has been recovered during separate raids in different cities of Punjab.

On a tip-off, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Toba Tek Singh and Lahore and arrested two alleged human traffickers.

The suspects were identified as Naveed from Toba Tek Singh and Junaid from Ichra area of Lahore, who is also the owner of a travel agency.

According to FIA, the suspects had taken Rs 0.3 million from a person named Saeed, hailing from Toba Tek Singh, in exchange for getting him a job in the African country Libya.

The FIA has started interrogating the suspects.