“…then Muhammad must go to the mountain.”

Taking the water dispute to World Bank

The eruption of a settled issue which has never been raised before by India is the outcome of relations between the two countries having touched the nadir. Deteriorating relations with India are just one example of Pakistan’s isolation in the region. The BJP government has no doubt contributed a lot to the worsening of ties but that is only one side of the narrative. There has been no serious attempt on our side to bring to justice those behind Mumbai attack and Pathankot and Uri incidents. We have over-relied on two factors in the hope that these would extricate the country from every fix: i.e. relations with Chinaand possession of nuclear weapons. Neither can help in the resolution of water dispute.

Pakistan’s relations with China are most cordial. Attempts should be made to further strengthen the ties. There are, however, things that China can do and there are others that it cannot. China has come to the rescue of the Pakistan’s economy through huge investments in the CPEC, particularly in projects for the production of power. China however wants peace in the region and has been suggesting to Pakistan that it should have good relations with its neighbors particularly India. China was in the forefront of the countries that condemned the Uri attack. China has international clout but despite its efforts there is a likelihood of India getting membership of the NSG while Pakistan might not. Pakistan’s possession of nuclear bombs stops India from any misadventure but any first resort to their use by Pakistan is simply unthinkable

What is required to maintain working relations with India, is putting foreign policy in its totality in the hands of the elected government. The test would be zero tolerance for attacks in occupied Kashmir and India on the part of Pakistan based terrorist groups.

Meanwhile Pakistan should welcome the initiative taken by Secretary of State John Kerry. Pakistan should not only press for a Court of arbitration but also prepare its case with the help of the best lawyers available in the country and abroad.