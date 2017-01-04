Spurious medicine task force imposes Rs 70m in fines

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health & Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Task Force for Spurious Medicines Kh Imran Nazir has said that the campaign against the illegal trade of spurious, substandard, and unregistered medicines is continuing in the province successfully and that it would continue till their complete eradication. Khawaja Imran Nazir disclosed that the campaign achieved very positive results during 2016.

While giving the details of task force’s performance, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the raiding squads of the primary and secondary health showed the best performance. He said that drug inspectors of the squads performed their duties in a splendid manner.

“During 2016, raiding teams inspected 64,210 premises during which 3,592 medical stores/factories were sealed on charges of various irregularities, and FIRs against 371 accused were registered,” he said.

He further said that Drug Courts decided 2386 cases in which fines of of Rs 73,220,500/- were imposed and sentences totalling 75 years and 7 months were handed out to the culprits.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated that the crackdown against the manufacturers and sellers of substandard and spurious drugs would continue till the complete eradication of spurious and substandard medicines from the province.